Southern Oregon coast opens up for razor clam harvesting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of the remainder of the south coast for recreational razor clam harvesting. Razor clamming is now open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the alert level. Razor clam harvesting remains closed from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.