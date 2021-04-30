Exton-Based Company Awarded $45,000 in State Funding to Provide Computer Training for Job Seekers

WEST CHESTER − April 30, 2021 – A local program that provides computer skills training to help residents prepare for and connect with new jobs will receive $45,000 in state funding.

Full Circle Computing, an Exton-based company that provides computer and career training, will use the funds to teach digital literacy skills to job-seekers, particularly those without home access to computers or the Internet.

“In today’s economy, digital skills and digital literacy can literally make or break a candidate’s job search, not to mention their long-term career success. From finding prospective opportunities to crafting strong online applications, job seekers must be prepared to navigate the online job market,” state Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “Ongoing investments, like this, will help bridge the digital divide and provide enhanced access to employment opportunities across Chester County and Pennsylvania.”

The program, developed in conjunction with the Chester County Workforce Development Board, will focus on preparing Chester County’s most affected populations for success in job searches, finding employment opportunities, digital citizenship, and digital navigation. It will also offer basic technology and PC skills, including Microsoft Office training.

“Ensuring everyone is digitally literate is important not only in rebuilding our economy, but in improving the lives of everyone in Chester County and beyond. This funding is a boon to the community,” said state Rep. Kristine Howard.

The funds come through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant program, which supports programs to promote digital literacy skills for people looking for work, including the ability to search and apply for online jobs, upload and submit a résumé via email, and the ability to develop and maintain a professional profile on networking sites.

Denean Williams, Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer of Full Circle Computing, thanked the Chester County Workforce Development Board and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for supporting the program.

“Our role here is to provide a one-stop-shop for training solutions that improve business processes and career readiness,” Williams said. “To deliver those services, we work closely with local workforce development professionals and state agency partners to ensure that the customized, hands-on computer programs we provide help meet local employer’s needs.”

Pat Bokovitz, Director, Chester County Workforce Development Board said, “I am very appreciative of the support from the PA Department of Labor and Industry’s Deputy Secretary for Workforce, Sheila Ireland. Full Circle Computing will make a big difference with this Digital Literacy funding.”

The grant awarded to Full Circle Computing comes as part of more than $1.3 million in state funding awarded to 32 organizations statewide to support digital literacy.

“Pennsylvania employers need workers with the skills to navigate the new economy emerging in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will help ensure that workers develop the basic digital skills they need to succeed when applying for jobs and performing essential job duties that will be required of them in their new careers.”

L&I Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland visited Full Circle Computer in Exton to announce the funding.

“As Pennsylvania deals with the increased demand for employees to be able to telework, we must ensure that employees can effectively navigate the technology platforms used in the workplace,” Ireland said. “These grants support the Wolf Administration’s goal to prepare individuals for job searching and emerging employment opportunities, particularly in communities with limited broadband access, and to help job seekers obtain employment with family-sustaining wages.”

