Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,869 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Book Launch: Corporate Income Taxes under Pressure

May 4, 2021

The book describes the difficulties of the current international corporate income tax system. It starts by describing its origins and how changes, such as the development of multinational enterprises and digitalization have created fundamental problems not foreseen at its inception. These include tax competitionas governments try to attract tax bases through low tax rates or incentivesand profit shifting, as companies avoid tax by reporting profits in jurisdictions with lower tax rates. The book then discusses solutions, including both evolutionary changes to the current system and fundamental reform options. It covers both reform efforts already underway, for example under the Inclusive Framework at the OECD, and potential radical reform ideas developed by academics.

LIVESTREAM: 

 

PROGRAM

Download the agenda

SPEAKERS

SPEAKERS VIRTUAL BOOK LAUNCH FAD

You just read:

Virtual Book Launch: Corporate Income Taxes under Pressure

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.