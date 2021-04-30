Addiego Calls for State Reopening by July 1

Trenton – Senator Dawn Addiego issued a statement today calling for the state to fully reopen by July 1, 2021:

“As vaccination rates continue to rise, we should aim to fully reopen the state by July 1. People and businesses need time and resources to plan the launch of our new normal. Setting the July date, and passing legislation I introduced to provide $300 million in additional aid to small businesses will give them the lead time and support necessary to ensure their success this summer and beyond. Our neighboring states are moving forward and we should too. We have already seen too many businesses close for good. A July reopening will allow businesses a full summer, without capacity limitations, to get back on their feet.”