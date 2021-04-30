HAPPY VALLEY CROSSROADS EAST ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESSES AND OPENING DATE

Gramor Development is moving forward with the second phase of its successful Happy Valley Crossroads development, anchored by Fred Meyer, opening fall of 2021.

HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramor Development, Inc. is excited to announce that a new set of tenants has signed on at Happy Valley Crossroads East, located at the northeast intersection of SE Sunnyside Road and SE 172nd Avenue.

The newly announced businesses include:

● Backyard Bird Shop (2,421 square feet): This is the sixth location for Backyard Bird Shop, which has been in business in the Portland metro area since 1991. Nature hobbyists can find everything they need to feed and care for backyard birds, squirrels, bees and bats, as well as garden art, books, chimes and children's educational items.

● Banfield Pet Hospital (3,578 square feet): Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore., in 1955, and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care, with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Mexico.

● Barre3 (2,081 square feet): Barre3 is a fitness company that was started in Portland in 2008 and has since expanded with 160+ studios and an online subscription platform. Barre3 classes focus on building functional strength and balance, and aiding in modern-day stress relief.

● Domino’s Pizza (1,948 square feet): Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world and ranks among the world's top restaurant brands. This location will be locally owned and operated.

● Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy (2,400 square feet): Restore is the leading retail provider of proactive wellness services in the United States, including whole-body and localized cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, stretch therapy, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna, red and near-infrared light therapy, compression therapy, blood panels, and HydraFacial and Cryoskin facials.

● Vogue Nails & Salon (2,821 square feet): This is the third location for this local, family-owned nail salon and spa in the City of Happy Valley.

The Springs Living, a high-end senior living community, is also set to open adjacent to the center in 2023.

“Today’s announcement means that we have commitments for about 60% of the available spaces at Happy Valley Crossroads East. This is great news for the city and surrounding communities, and our success in obtaining this level of pre-leasing speaks to the ongoing desirability of locating in dynamic submarkets like Happy Valley,” commented Barry Cain, President of Gramor Development. “It’s incredibly encouraging to see that businesses are still opening and the economy is still growing despite challenges they faced in 2020.”

For more information on Happy Valley Crossroads East, please visit Gramor Development’s website.

About Gramor Development, Inc.

Gramor Development specializes in retail and mixed-use developments that are uniquely suited to the surrounding community. Since 1985, Gramor Development has brought to life developments that showcase thoughtful design, high-quality construction and a sense of place. Gramor Development has completed more than 65 developments, valued at nearly $1 billion, throughout the metropolitan Portland and Vancouver areas. Past projects include Happy Valley Crossroads and Progress Ridge TownSquare, as well as Lake View Village—a mixed-use project that transformed the downtown area of Lake Oswego, Ore.—and The Waterfront Vancouver, a $1.5 billion development spanning 20 city blocks and 32 acres in Vancouver, Wash. The privately held company, led by President Barry Cain, is headquartered in Tualatin, Ore.