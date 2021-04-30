Voices to Men 360 Webinar " Youth in Distress: Mental Balance in Youth by Youth Mental Health Expert Maxine Adwella
Voices of Men 360 webinars address topics affecting diverse boys and men, National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, NCYMH provides expertise & programsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices to Men 360 Webinar " Youth in Distress: Mental Balance in Youth sponsored by National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, NCYMH, CBC "Care before Criticism" is a program developed by Youth Mental Health Expert Maxine Adwella, ( www.maxineadwella.com) . The NCYMH CBC "Care before Criticism" program focuses on prevention, coping skills and positive reinforcement and outlets for children and youth ages 8 to 30 to counteract the negativity which they may face in society as they navigate through life. Maxine Adwella believes that early intervention, prevention, counselling and teaching coping skills and resilience is the cure to the early onset of mental health challenges. " We have to be more "purpose focused" and less " performance focused" in schools, homes and communities.
Voice of Men 360 is part of International Men's Day which is a global organization. IMD follows 6 Pillars - overall the wellbeing of boys and men. It has been serving for over 20 years and nearly 90 countries around the world joined together and doing various activities regularly.
The 6 Pillars of International Men’s Day
1. To promote positive male role models; not just movie stars and sportsmen but every day, working-class men who are living decent, honest lives.
2. To celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, childcare, and the environment.
3. To focus on men’s health and wellbeing; social, emotional, physical and spiritual.
4. To highlight discrimination against men; in areas of social services, social attitudes, expectations, and law.
5. To improve gender relations and promote gender equality.
6. To create a safer, better world; where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential.
The National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, NCYMH CBC " Care before Criticism" program is one of many programs focused on Student and Family Advocacy and mental health programming for all races including BIPOC communities. National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health is a Multi-Faith, Diverse, Youth Empowering Registered Charitable Organization. Our POSITIVE nurturing and comprehensive Arts programs, 10 Yearly Diverse Positive National Conferences, Campus offices, Pet Therapy Programs, Youth-Led Book Clubs, Danceathon Celebration concerts (Yes dancing is good for mental health!) weekly YouthVoice counselling support meetings and Parent Support sessions make us stand out and apart from other organizations.
YMHConference has advocated for 18 years for diverse, race-specific and cultural specific youth mental health services and in 2018 raised awareness by launching the diverse Positive Youth Mental Health National tour with speakers from every race and culture.
YMHConference feels it is very critical to confirm that racism and discrimination of any form has a profound debilitating traumatic impact on the Mental Health of Black and diverse students, which is why educational success for marginalized groups living below or close to the poverty line is lower.
YMHConference believes in and provides comprehensive, responsive and race-specific mental health services from mental health professionals with lived experiences in order to break this cycle.
YMHConference serves EVERY demographic and has for many years provided race specific mental health services to black youth who continue to be counselled by black counsellors with lived experience.
Our Advisory Board consists of health experts, doctors, educators, counsellors and most importantly YOUTH.
With the partnership between Voice of Men 360 and National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, NCYMH CBC, the organizations believe they can insure more boys and men stay in school, reach their full potential and learn the coping skills needed to withstand the pressures of life.
REGISTER: The " I Cant Breathe Equity and Unity Workshops" are international and aimed at neutralizing the learning and workplace environments so all children have an equal playing field to become successful. REGISTER for this and other programs here. https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/the-national-collaboration-for-youth-mental-health-19898009844
The bestselling book " I'm Not Brown I'm Human addresses the impact discrimination on the success of diverse and men.
CONTACT: Erica Moody, ncymhexecutive@gmail.com, (613) 501-0171, www.ymhconference.ca
