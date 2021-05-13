Once Upon a Time in WeShort - The Startup From Italy Includes Oscar and Sundance Winner Short Films

Alessandro Loprieno, Founder & CEO of WeShort Michael Madsen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's time to rediscover the world of short films and it's an Italian startup that's making it possible! Especially when there’s the Oscar-winning “Skin”, the Sundance-winning “Devil's Harmony” and an original production with Michael Madsen!

Short films were the origin of cinematography and Alessandro Loprieno, founder and CEO of WeShort, thinks that today short films can take on new essential meanings, merging perfectly with contemporary languages and technologies and giving young artists or small productions the chance to see their shorts as an appreciated work of art. Short films often have no distribution future and prevent many authors who have no major production from having a voice.

But, with WeShort, the new Italian On Demand platform entirely dedicated to short films, not only will the short cinema regain its importance as an independent form of cinema, but above all it will bring the seventh art back to giving voice to talent, even when it comes from below. In the catalogue, in addition to the already mentioned Oscar-winning “Skin” and Sundance-winning “Devil's Harmony”, there are already some short films that have won the Student Academy Awards and other prestigious international awards, together with selected works from all over the world, even starring Italian actors such as Roberto Herlitzka and Leo Gullotta, and that's just the beginning! But there's more: as anticipated, the new Italian startup already has its first original product starring Michael Madsen, Quentin Tarantino's fetish actor!

Alessandro Loprieno created this reality first and foremost as a passionate cinephile. His team, made up of the director and producer Carlo Fusco COO, as well as leading figures in the fields of technological innovation, business development and film critic, has already selected hundreds of short films and aims to offer more and more new ones. Through a platform with an excellent user experience, it’s possible to discover works of all kinds, from the world of animation to great classics, as well as unreleased gems from all over the world.

Meanwhile WeShort has also completed a his first investment round with a group of investors in between OurVision, Grownnectia, Lux Ventures, MGH7, all the operation has been curated by the attorney Sabino Sernia and his team OnLex and Michele Chieffi from Chieffi Gemma Studio.

From now on, even on a lunch break you can have great cinema.

Through various offers, including 4Free, 4Weeks and 4Life, you can choose how to enjoy this exceptional new experience. Just go to www.weshort.com and discover great cinema in a short format.