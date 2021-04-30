Nomination Period Open for Wisconsin Soybean Board

Release Date: April 30, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board.

Producers that grow and sell soybeans in Districts 2 and 6 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board. These districts include:

District 2 – Buffalo, D​unn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties

District 6 - Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties

Nomination forms will be mailed to any producer that requests one prior to June 1, 2021. Forms can be requested by contacting Debbie Gegare, Market Orders Program Coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.

Nomination forms must be signed, notarized, and postmarked by June 1, 2021 and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee. Completed forms should be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.

DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 15 to August 14, 2021. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2021.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Soybean Board at https://wisoybean.org/.​

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

