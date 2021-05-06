Renowned Realtor, Scott Aurich, Recognized as Top Realtor by Greater San Diego Association of Realtors

Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Realtor Scott Aurich is adding a new accolade from his peers to his already impressive list of career accomplishments. It comes from one of the largest Realtor associations in California and the United States - the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, which has 20,000 members.

SDAR awarded Aurich the 2020 Recognition of Excellence. He is the platinum level winner, recognized among the top 1% of real estate professionals in San Diego County. The honor awards excellence in real estate with production levels of 40+ units or more than $50 million between November 2019 and October 2020. The Award of Excellence also recognizes professionals who have demonstrated service to their clients, community, SDAR and the real estate field as a whole.

“It’s always rewarding being acknowledged for a job that I enjoy doing,” Aurich said. “I’m especially grateful to my wife for putting up with the late-night phone calls and short vacations. Also, for my associate Shelly who has worked with me for the last 13 years making sure our clients get the best service possible.”

Aurich has been in the real estate business for more than 30 years, starting with residential sales with his family’s business. He later owned and operated one of the most successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California. His experience spans sales as well as development of custom homes, luxury condominiums, affordable housing and single-family subdivisions. He’s been focusing on the Coronado market since 1989, selling it as the greatest place to live, and has developed a reputation for getting things done. Aurich represents buyers and sellers and has negotiated affordable housing developments with city government. He always strives to put his clients’ needs first, using his expertise in laws and regulations to protect their interests. He stays on top of the latest trends and advancements in the industry and has earned the respect of his peers over the years. He is committed to having a great working relationship among all local agents.

“Joining Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty 10 years ago has been a great business decision and allows me to provide a level of exposure that my clients’ properties deserve,” Aurich said.

The devoted husband and father to a son is active in the community as a member of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, the Coronado Real Estate Association and other organizations. He previously served as a president of the Coronado Association of Realtors and Chairman of the Board of SANDICOR (San Diego’s regional multiple listing service company). He is also a member of the National Association of Realtors and San Diego Association of Realtors. Aurich is one of the top 250 agents in Sotheby’s International Realty and one of the 12 Power Players, which is a Consortium of San Diego’s top 1% real estate experts since 1991. Real Trends, in partnership with The Wall Street Journal, ranked him one of “The Thousand” top real estate professionals out of almost a million agents in the U.S.