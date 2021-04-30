Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Cheri Bustos

“Throughout her time in Congress, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has been a steadfast advocate for families in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. She has worked tirelessly to ensure the voices of hardworking Americans are heard in our government. She lives her heartland values, is a talented listener and consensus builder, and has never shied away from speaking her mind. “Throughout her various leadership positions, Cheri has been a critically important voice in our Caucus. As Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, she worked hard to ensure House Democrats were effectively communicating our goals and values to the American people with the unifying ‘For the People’ agenda that helped Democrats take back the House for the first time in nearly a decade. As Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Cheri's tenacity and bold leadership helped ensure Democrats held the majority. As a Steering and Policy Committee Co-Chair, she continues to help shape the direction of our Caucus and ensure our many diverse talents and views all have a voice at the table. “A proud Terp, Cheri volunteered on my first Congressional campaign when she was a student at the University of Maryland, College Park. Looking back, it is clear that Cheri was destined to be a leader and a strong advocate for her community. Her constituents, the state of Illinois, and our nation are all better off thanks to the committed public service of Cheri and her family, including her late father, Gene Callahan, who served in various roles, and her husband, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos. “I’m extraordinarily sad to see Cheri retire from Congress, but I know she will continue to work each day left in her term to make life better for families in Illinois. I’m glad to call Cheri a dear friend. Congress will be a lesser place without her.”