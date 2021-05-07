Ocular Partners Announces Chris Albanis, MD as Inaugural Chief Medical Officer
Senior Physician Leader Added to Management Team Compliments Chicago Vision Platform Poised for Growth in 2021
I am honored to serve as the CMO of Ocular Partners. Despite the challenging environment we all faced together, we achieved substantial growth while setting the standard for patient care.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocular Partners Names New Chief Medical Officer
Ocular Partners. a leading ophthalmic provider in the United States, has named Chris Albanis, M.D. as its inaugural Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Albanis is a noted comprehensive ophthalmologist who served as the founding Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Partners. Given the substantial growth of the company in its first year, Dr. Albanis will focus her efforts on leading the clinical and surgical aspects of Ocular Partners, building on its reputation for best in class ophthalmic patient care.
“I am honored to serve as the CMO of Ocular Partners. In our first year, despite the challenging environment we all faced together, we achieved substantial growth while setting the standard for patient care. I look forward to continuing to partner with the best and brightest doctors in our field,” noted Albanis.
She serves on the Boards of the American Board of Ophthalmology and the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness, currently leads the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s Leadership Development Program, and is a committee member of the Ophthalmic Mutual Insurance Company (OMIC). She is a past President of the Illinois Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons and the Chicago Ophthalmological Society, among other roles. Dr. Albanis serves as the Chair of Ophthalmology at Advocate Christ Medical Center and on the faculty of the University of Chicago Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science. In her academic roles, Dr. Albanis has established herself with a passion for training the next generation of physicians to keep patient care at the forefront.
Joseph Acevedo, Managing Director at MoonSail Capital, describes Dr. Albanis’ leadership as “steady, inspiring and focused on outstanding quality outcomes. We value strong physician leadership that puts our patient and doctor stakeholders at the front of everything we do. Dr. Albanis is a proven leader in patient care and physician success.” Dr. Osvaldo Lopez, Chairman of Ocular Partners’ Board of Directors, “Dr. Albanis is an outstanding physician, has tremendous enthusiasm to succeed, and has worked tirelessly in collaboration efforts through this challenging first year. Under her leadership, we not only survived, but thrived.” Albanis will work closely with new Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Freedman. “I’m excited to work with Dr. Albanis as we continue to accomplish our strategic goals and expansion efforts. She is a natural leader and someone who has a tremendous reputation within the local and national ophthalmic community.” “Ocular Partners is extremely fortunate to have Dr. Albanis continue to be at the forefront of our growth plans,” Freedman noted.
Together, the Ocular Partners team intends to build on this record of success, and its position as a national leader in ophthalmic care.
About Ocular Partners
Founded in 2020 through the affiliation of Chicago Eye Institute and Arbor Centers for Eyecare, Ocular Partners (www.ocularpartners.com) is the premier clinically and surgically focused eyecare platform in the Midwest. It is physician-owned and physician-led, with backing from private investors MoonSail Capital and Plenary Partners. Its partner practices comprise leading independent providers of best-in-class vision care services in the greater Chicago area, with more than 20 providers in ten locations and 10 specialties. The team's doctors have a passion for educating the next generation of doctors, with many serving as faculty at university training programs or lecturing around the world.
About MoonSail Capital
MoonSail Capital (https://moonsailcapital.com) is a private investment firm with committed capital that seeks to invest in and build leading lower-middle market companies in partnership with founders, operating executives, family offices and independent sponsors. MoonSail has special focus in healthcare services acquisition platforms where it seeks to lead value-added investor groups in control buyouts. The MoonSail team features dedicated, experienced investors who bring a partnership mentality, buy-and-build experience and operational knowledge to each situation. Typically, MoonSail targets founder and family owned businesses with minimum EBITDA of $2 million. With offices in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico, the firm invests across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
About Plenary Partners
Plenary Partners (http://plenarypartners.com) is a private investment firm founded in 2009 with offices in Chicago and San Francisco focused on partnering with lower middle market owner managed businesses throughout the U.S. Plenary approaches investing with a personal touch, recognizing opportunities realizable with the addition of not only capital, but with the right catalyst and execution, coupled with strong collaboration between the entrepreneur and investor. The founders of Plenary have been investing together for over 15 years and have led investments in multiple healthcare verticals as well as in technology, industrials, consumer products and businesses services.
