502ads Named a Top Louisville Content Marketing Agency by UpCity
502ads is thrilled to officially announce that we have been recognized as one of the top content marketing agencies in Louisville and nationally by UpCity.
502ads provides an excellent service for their area. Not only do they have experience, but a true understanding of how to partner with local clients.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 502ads is thrilled to officially announce that we have been recognized as one of the top content marketing agencies in Louisville and nationally by UpCity.
— Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity
For most of small-town America, a new business opening used to be the talk of the town. These days all that buzz and word-of-mouth has shifted online, but small businesses have been left to fend for themselves as bigger companies dominate search and social media. 502ads prides itself on doing everything possible to change that by helping local businesses use content to their advantage.
The commitment to helping local, small businesses excel is only one reason the Louisville-based company has been recognized by UpCity as not only one of the best content marketing agencies in our area but also nationally in the United States.
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—1.5 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.
UpCity’s proprietary algorithm utilizes a variety of digital signals to measure the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommendability of B2B service providers across the U.S. and Canada. These digital data points like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), presence in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed and experience help UpCity connect businesses with outstanding service providers like 502ads.
Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity, had this to say about the 502ads team: “502ads provides an excellent service for their area. Not only do they have experience, but a true understanding of how to partner with local clients to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing.”
“We are proud to be partnering with UpCity and thankful for the recognition,” said 502ads founder Joshua Coffman. “This wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic clients, who inspire us every day.”
ABOUT UPCITY
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 50,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants, and many more—1.5 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to identify the best partner for their needs.
ABOUT 502ads
Founded in April 2020 by longtime Louisville journalist Joshua Coffman, 502ads provides marketing strategies and campaign management for small businesses in Louisville and the surrounding area in Kentucky to succeed in finding customers online, particularly in the realms of SEO, social media and Google Ads management.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact Joshua Coffman at (502) 619-4195 or via email at josh@502ads.com.
Joshua Coffman
502ads
+1 502-619-4195
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn