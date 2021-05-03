Equicapita Concludes Successful EquiOne Annual Audit of Shaw Dental
EINPresswire.com/ -- Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Investment Corp. (collectively “Equicapita”) are pleased to announce that Shaw Dental Laboratory Inc. (“Shaw Lab Group”) achieved the highest EquiONE audit score in the portfolio. Shaw Lab Group’s score has increased 50% since joining the Equicapita portfolio in 2018. Ali Rezaei, President and CEO of Shaw Lab Group said, “This achievement was made possible because of our team’s relentless effort to make process improvements using the five key pillars of the EquiONE system:
• Leadership commitment
• Customer first
• Understanding business performance through EquiONE technological platform
• Employee development through training on problem solving lean six sigma tools
• Pursuing perfection and change through daily continuous improvement
“We’re extremely proud of the progress Shaw Lab Group has made since our acquisition of the company in 2018. We’re excited to grow and support their continuous improvement initiatives over the next few years.” said Matt Barr (Equicapita Partner).
About Shaw Lab Group: Founded in 1944, Shaw Lab Group is one of the leading networks of dental laboratories in Ontario, with locations in Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Kingston. Shaw, whose diverse customer base includes over 1,500 dentists, has an established reputation for technical leadership and outstanding customer service.
About Equicapita: Equicapita is a private company buyout fund focused on acquiring private businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5 million to $50+ million. Equicapita’s portfolio companies employ over 1,000 people across a broad range of industries.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “should” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Matt Barr
