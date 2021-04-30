Hoyer Statement on Florida Republicans Moving to Suppress Voting Rights

“Once again we are seeing Republicans across the country, this time in Florida, restricting the right to vote under the guise of maintaining ‘election integrity.’ Make no mistake: the legislation that passed the Florida Legislature late last night is a thinly-veiled attempt to suppress access to the ballot box – particularly for Americans of color – and allow for continued Republican control across the state. I vehemently disagree with the very premise upon which this legislation was drafted – there was not widespread fraud in the 2020 election, and continuing this known falsehood imperils the rights upon which hundreds of thousands of Americans have fought for generations. These same lies are what spurred an insurrection at the Capitol not four months ago in an attempt to overthrow our government. “As President Biden said on Wednesday evening: ‘…If we are to truly restore the soul of America – we need to protect the sacred right to vote.’ The Democratic- led House of Representatives has taken numerous actions to protect the right to vote, including passing H.R. 1, the For The People Act, within the first 100 days of the 117th Congress. I was proud to bring this critical legislation to the Floor and work to pass it. This bill includes measures such as enacting automatic voter registration across the country and expanding early and weekend voting hours to ensure the American people’s voices are heard and counted. I urge the Senate to take up and pass H.R. 1 as soon as possible. “These harmful attacks by Republican-led legislatures underscore the urgent need for voting rights protections nationwide. House Democrats are clear-eyed and will continue to take action to protect Sections 4 and 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which the Supreme Court undercut nearly a decade ago. We will continue this fight for the right to vote, and remain on the right side of history, ensuring our democracy can prosper and continue to deliver for the people we serve.”