Test

Offices are temporarily CLOSED to the public due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, staff is teleworking from home to assist current and new clients.

MCLSC is still operating and accepting new clients through our call center which is currently operating between 9:30am-3:30pm Monday-Thursday. Our call center number (which handles all initial intake) is 800-498-1804.

If you have an OPEN CASE with any of the MCLSC’s offices, you should contact the office assisting you at either of the following telephone numbers between 8:30-5:30 Monday-Thursday, 8:30-3:00 Fridays, and leave a message at the extension of the advocate assisting you with your case.

Test

