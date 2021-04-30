Rana Foroohar on the Economic and Social Force of Big Tech

April 30, 2021

Financial Times Global Business Columnist, Rana Foroohar says the recent wealth transfer from Wall Street to Silicon Valley has transformed the economy.

Before the pandemic hit, 80 percent of corporate wealth was held by the top 10 percent of large companies richest in intangible assets like data, software, and intellectual property. In this podcast, Rana Foroohar says the concentration of wealth and power among Big Tech firms has grown exponentially over the course of the pandemic. Foroohar is Global Business Columnist and Associate Editor at the Financial Times. She was invited to speak at the Institute for Capacity Development about her book Don't be evil, which examines the implications for society of the growing influence of Silicon Valley tech giants in all aspects of the economy. Transcript

