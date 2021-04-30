Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,950 in the last 365 days.

Rana Foroohar on the Economic and Social Force of Big Tech

Rana Foroohar on the Economic and Social Force of Big Tech

April 30, 2021

Financial Times Global Business Columnist, Rana Foroohar says the recent wealth transfer from Wall Street to Silicon Valley has transformed the economy.

Before the pandemic hit, 80 percent of corporate wealth was held by the top 10 percent of large companies richest in intangible assets like data, software, and intellectual property. In this podcast, Rana Foroohar says the concentration of wealth and power among Big Tech firms has grown exponentially over the course of the pandemic. Foroohar is Global Business Columnist and Associate Editor at the Financial Times. She was invited to speak at the Institute for Capacity Development about her book Don't be evil, which examines the implications for society of the growing influence of Silicon Valley tech giants in all aspects of the economy.  Transcript

Read more about building a better data economy in the March issue of Finance and Development Magazine.

Rana Foroohar is the Global Business Columnist and Associate Editor at the Financial Times.

You just read:

Rana Foroohar on the Economic and Social Force of Big Tech

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.