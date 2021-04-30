Team of Military Veterans Opens Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise in North Carolina, PatchMaster Serving Iredell County
Veteran Tim Forrest leads the charge as group of veterans brings PatchMaster franchise to the Piedmont RegionSTATESVILLE, NC, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Army serviceman Tim Forrest leads a group of retired Army professionals with over 60 years of combined service who are venturing out on a new mission.
Forrest and his partners are bringing the fast-growing PatchMaster drywall repair concept to Iredell County and surrounding areas in the Piedmont Region of central North Carolina. The veteran-led franchise location is now open and ready for business.
Forrest oversees day-to-day operations, but successful leaders and fellow disabled combat veterans John Gallina and Rob Moore are working with him to grow PatchMaster in the region — and ideally beyond.
“We want to not only build our own franchise as veterans, but to also grow future franchises with a focus on veteran ownership,” said Tim Forrest, co-owner of PatchMaster Serving Iredell County. “We want to continue to serve our community through this ownership.”
As military professionals, each owner has the skills to lead in diverse environments and achieve desired outcomes. In addition, each of the partners are also professionals in their civilian roles with background in engineering, business management, process improvement, and construction operations.
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.
PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“We’re really excited that this talented team of veterans and business leaders chose to join the PatchMaster franchise family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “Their combined skill sets, work ethic and determination to help others really makes them stand out. We also thank each of them for their service to our country.”
PatchMaster Serving Iredell County will cover Statesville, Concord, Troutman, Lake Norman, Mooresville, and surrounding communities. The business is already active in the Statesville Chamber of Commerce and committed to giving back to the community through charitable projects.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to 54 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
The franchise currently has opportunities for growth across the United States. As an organization that values and thanks those who serve, PatchMaster offers 50 percent off royalties for the first year of business for qualified military veterans and first responders.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 300,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit http://patchmaster.com.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
