Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the 300 Block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was outside of their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife while demanding the victim’s keys. The victim complied. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene. Additional suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle.

Three of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos below: