Lagana, Swain & Tully Statement on Support of the LGBTQ+ Community in Hasbrouck Heights

Trenton – Senator Joseph Lagana, Assemblywoman Lisa Swain and Assemblyman Christopher Tully (D-Bergen/Passaic) issued the following statement today over the controversy in Hasbrouck Heights surrounding the refusal to raise the Pride Flag in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride month in June:

“New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the country and a national leader in implementing policies to respect all of our residents, regardless of what they look like or who they love. Sadly, there are still moments when we fail to live up to those ideals, as seen recently in Hasbrouck Heights, where some local officials have blocked a proposal to raise the Pride Flag in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“Elected representatives should practice and promote inclusive government. Council members Christopher Hillmann and Steven Reyngoudt understand this, and are advocating for displaying the Pride Flag. We look forward to joining them at a flag raising when we can honor and celebrate the diversity of their community. Standing by our ideals and principles requires leadership and strongly supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Hasbrouck Heights and across the state.”