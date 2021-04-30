Governor Wolf Announces Approval of 33 Projects to Assist Local Governments with Community Planning

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of 33 projects through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to assist local governments with floodplain management, creating comprehensive plans, and incorporating the humanities into community plans in 20 counties.

“The Municipal Assistance Program provides communities with the funding they need to accomplish the day-to-day work of zoning and planning, as well as facilitating the services and critical functions that people often rely on without realizing it,” said Gov. Wolf. “Today’s approved projects represent the building blocks every municipality needs to construct a solid foundation and keep residents healthy, happy, and safe.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently approved nearly $305,000 in funding for municipal projects throughout the state. Funding from MAP assists local governments to plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in three groups of activities: shared services, community planning, and floodplain management.

The approved projects can be found here.

Projects are located in Adams, Beaver, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Montgomery, Perry, Susquehanna, Wayne, Westmoreland, and Wyoming counties.

In Beaver County, funding will help three municipalities, with assistance from the Pennsylvania Humanities Council, utilize the Orton Family Foundation’s Community Heart & Soul® model in the community to “create a shared sense of belonging that improves local decision-making and ultimately strengthens social, cultural and economic vibrancy.”

The Municipal Assistance Program, administered by DCED, provides technical resources and assistance for municipalities, consolidation, regional efforts as well as serving as a resource for local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow, and enhance communities.

More about MAP and other DCED initiatives can be found on the DCED website