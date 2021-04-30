Bills to Protect Renters Promote Affordable Housing Move Forward

Legislation to protect renters and encourage affordable housing clear important hurdle before heading to the full Senate

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee passed two priority housing bills. HB21-1117 and HB21-1121, both sponsored by Senator Julie Gonzales, will restrict the power of landlords, empower tenants in eviction court, and promote the development of affordable housing.

Specifically, HB21-1121 prohibits landlords from increasing rent more than once in a 12-month period, extends eviction notices from 21 to 60 days for tenancies between 1 - 6 months long, and strengthens legal proceedings to give tenants more support in eviction court.

“When we return power to renters, we not only reduce housing instability but break down socioeconomic barriers and combat racial injustice as well,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “Colorado’s housing crisis exacerbates every issue our communities face – from economic insecurity to child hunger. By strengthening protections for renters and increasing access to affordable housing, we begin to tackle a systemic vulnerability that traps Coloradans in endless cycles of poverty and in so doing, mend the fabric of our community.”

HB21-1117, also sponsored by Senator Robert Rodriguez, clarifies the existing authority of local governments to promote the construction of new affordable housing units.

“The affordable housing crisis is a multidimensional issue that will require diversified approaches to solve, but a key component of any solution is ensuring that local governments can expand the supply of affordable housing in their community,” said Senator Rodriguez (D-Denver). “This bill will give municipal governments the power to provide localized solutions to housing affordability, and ensure that any new development can be equitable.”

To read the bills and find updates regarding their status, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1117 and leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1121.