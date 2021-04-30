Bill to Protect LGBT+ Community, Fight Discrimination PASSES!

Legislation will provide necessary protections for Coloradans as hate crimes continue to rise across nation

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senator Dominick Moreno that seeks to protect LGBTQ+ Coloradans from discrimination. HB21-1108, which passed with bipartisan support, would expand existing discrimination protections to include “gender expression” and “gender identity.” The bill would also revise the current definition of “sexual orientation” to be more comprehensive and inclusive.

“As hate crimes continue to rise, we need to implement policies that safeguard our LGBTQIA+ community and protect them from discrimination,” said Senator Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City. “With this bill, we are saying loud and clear that LGBTQIA+ folks are welcome in Colorado and deserve the same protections under the law as other marginalized groups. We have the ability to create a safer, more inclusive Colorado with the passage of this critical bill, moving us a step closer toward a more welcoming community where everyone feels safe to be who they are.”

According to the FBI’s 2019 Hate Crime Report in Colorado, attacks against an individual's sexual orientation have increased 49% from last year and now account for the second-largest number of bias-motivated attacks in the state. In addition, crimes targeting an individual's gender identity have consistently risen since 2017 and increased 40% last year.

Since the passage of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) 15 years ago, it has become apparent that an individual's gender identity or gender expression can have a negative impact on their lived experiences in the same manner as other factors that are currently covered under the state’s anti-discrimination protections. This bill would ensure that gender identity and gender expression are included in the state’s ant-discrimination statute, paving the way for a more just and inclusive society for those in the LGBT+ community.

HB21-1108 now moves to the Governor's desk for final approval. Track the progress of the bill here.