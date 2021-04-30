Bill to Address Opioid Epidemic Save Lives Passes Senate!

Legislation would require pharmacists to alert patients of the dangerous effects of opioids & expand access to the life-saving remedies

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate gave bipartisan approval for legislation sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields that aims to create more transparency and safety around prescribed opioids in Colorado. The bill, SB21-011, is a patient safety initiative that would increase the amount of opioid antagonist rescue medication available to at-risk patients in Colorado.

“The opioid crisis was prevalent far before COVID-19, but has been exacerbated since the start of the pandemic,” said Senator Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora. “Equipping patients with the information and resources they need prior to taking opioids is a common-sense step that will deter overdoses and save lives. This bill will simply create more transparency around the dangerous impact of these substances while expanding access to life-saving drugs that will help prevent overdoses in our communities.”

The legislation would require pharmacists to offer an opioid antagonist when filling a high-dose opioid prescription or an opioid prescription alongside another medication that could place the patient at risk of an overdose. This will ensure that people have life-saving medicine on hand in case of an overdose.

In addition, the bill would ensure that patients are more knowledgeable about these powerful drugs and have the information necessary to protect themselves.

Over the past year, there has been a surge in the number of U.S. residents who have died of a drug overdose — 81,230 in the 12 months. In Colorado specifically, overdose deaths increased 37% between January and June 2020, as compared to 2019. In the Denver Metropolitan Area, this increase now stands at an astonishing 293%, according to the Vital Statistics Program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Senator Fields continued, “This bill is a patient safety bill that will not only save lives, but will provide valuable patient education to vulnerable patients and reduce overall healthcare costs. As the rate of opioid overdoses continues to climb throughout our country, the need for this legislation couldn’t be more clear.”

Studies show that access to opioid antagonists saves lives. When states pass laws increasing access to an opioid antagonist, there is a 9% to 11% reduction in opioid deaths while simultaneously reducing overall healthcare costs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently estimates that more than 1,000 emergency department visits daily are related to the misuse of opioids. Moreover, a landmark observational study in safety settings found that those who were prescribed an opioid antagonist had 63% fewer emergency department visits after one year.

SB21-011 now moves to the House for further consideration. To track the progress of the bill, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.