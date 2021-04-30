Unified Esports Association partners to produce the 2021 North America College League of Legends Championship
Unified Esports Association partners to produce the 2021 North America College League of Legends Championship Round of 32 and 16 teamsWICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unified Esports Association is excited to partner with the Riot Scholastic Association of America (RSAA) to produce the Round of 32 and 16 for the 2021 North America College League of Legends Championship. Fans of every championship school will be able to watch their team play live with full commentary and analysis.
After four months of fierce competition and two weeks of Selection Committee debate, the 2021 North America College League of Legends Championship bracket is here! The Unified Esports Association is excited to have teams from our own Midwest Esports Conference participating in the event. Along with teams from the North, South, East, and West Regions as well as partnered conferences like the Big East Conference, Big Sky Conference, East Coast Conference, Eastern College Athletic Conference, Esports Collegiate Conference, Landmark Conference, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mountain West Conference, Peachbelt Conference, and the West Coast Conference.
Teams making up the field of 32 include: Arizona State University, Bethany Lutheran College, Boise State University, Colorado State University, Columbia College, DePaul University, Farmingdale State College, Florida Southern College, George Mason University, Goucher College, Grand View University, Harrisburg University, Illinois State University, Juniata College, Kennesaw State University, Marist College, Maryville University of Saint Louis, Michigan State University, Montana State University - Bozeman, New York Institute of Technology, Northeastern University, Purdue University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SUNY Buffalo, University of California - Berkeley, University of California - Riverside, University of Houston, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of the Pacific, University of Toronto, Western University, and Winthrop University.
Competition begins with the Round of 32 on Saturday May 1st and Sunday May 2nd followed by the Round of 16 on Saturday May 8th and Sunday May 9th. All matches will be available for viewing starting May 1st at 11am PT on the following Twitch channels: Academy (https://www.twitch.tv/Academy), UpsurgeEsports (https://www.twitch.tv/UpsurgeEsports), and UnifiedEA (https://www.twitch.tv/UnifiedEA).
About Unified Esports Association (UEA)
Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.
