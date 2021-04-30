Image One Named a Top Recession-Proof Business for 2021 by Franchise Business Review
Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in Image OneROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its report on the Top Recession-Proof Franchises for 2021.
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
More than 31,000 franchisees representing nearly 300 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction survey between July 2019 and February 2021. From the research, Image One was one of just 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise award winner and be featured on the list of the best recession-proof businesses to start.
Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
“From our perspective, franchisee satisfaction is one of the most important factors to consider before investing in any franchise opportunity,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchising has historically performed well in a recession, and for people seeking to be their own boss, the recession-proof businesses we identified this year not only have outstanding satisfaction among their owners, but we feel they hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead.”
Image One’s survey data showed the following:
In the Franchise Business Review survey of owners, the franchise scored very well across a number of categories, including a 4.3 out of 5 on overall satisfaction, 4.4 out of 5 for its franchise system, and 4.6 out of 5 on core values. Franchise Business Review is an objective third-party surveyor of franchise systems. Every active franchise owner was encouraged to participate in the survey and several dozen Image One owners took part.
“There’s a certain amount of adaptation required in our industry to be successful,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “But at the end of the day, if you have hard-working employees and a solid business model, things will tend to work out for the better even through the toughest of times.”
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the Top 200 Franchises of 2021.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
