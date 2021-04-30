FREE In-person Speech Screenings at Long Island Center for Speech and Myofunctional Therapy
STONY BROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is better hearing and speech month and Long Island Speech is offering FREE In-Person Speech screenings at any of their 8 locations across Long Island, New York. You can sign up here and schedule your free screening today.
Long Island Speech offers a wide range of Speech and Language therapy such as PROMPT, Myofunctional Therapy, Voice Disorders, Fluency, Augmentative Communications, Articulation, Auditory Processing Disorders and Expressive/Receptive Language Disorders (adults and children). Also offered is Feeding Therapy for individuals who suffer from texture and consistency aversions. They participate with most major health insurance companies and offer flexible hours and scheduling, including evenings and Saturdays.
Their mission is to provide exemplary speech/language and feeding services for each of their patients by their highly qualified clinicians, making a positive difference in the lives of their patients so that they may achieve their highest potential.
You can visit them at www.LISPEECH.com for more information and location details. An evaluation takes approximately 20 minutes with one of their licensed therapists. Absolutely no commitment necessary. Sign up today!
L.I. Speech marketing team
