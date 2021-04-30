Ohio Bar Exam Pass Rate: 54.3%

Of the 361 aspiring lawyers who sat for the latest Ohio Bar Examination, 54.3% passed the test, the Ohio Supreme Court announced today.

The passing rate was the highest for a February exam since 2016 and was the state’s first full use of the Uniform Bar Exam.

Among the 182 first-time test takers, 120 earned passing scores.

The exam, held in February, was the second remote Ohio bar exam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The successful applicants who meet all other admission requirements will be sworn in at a special session of the Supreme Court on May 10 at 10 a.m. using remote technology.

The bar exam is administered by the Court, which regulates the practice of law in Ohio, including the admission of new attorneys, the biennial registration of current attorneys, attorney discipline in cases of misconduct, and the administration of continuing legal education.