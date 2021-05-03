Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Whistleblower Employees in Los Angeles

One of California's top employment law firms offers legal representation to employees in the LA area who have been retaliated against for being a whistleblower.

"In California, there are laws that protect employees who engage in protected ‘whistleblowing’ activities from retaliation by their employers," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. "Labor Code Section 1102.5 forbids employers from retaliating against their employees based on the employee disclosing or reporting information which discloses a federal or state statute violation, or a noncompliance with or a violation of a federal, state, or local regulation or rule."

“If an employee complains about what the employee believes is illegal, to government agencies, or even someone with authority over the employee, then can be illegal for an employer to retaliate against the employee for that reason,” explained Akopyan. Akopyan further added, “An employer cannot retaliate against an employee because the employee engaged in protected activity.”

"Each situation is unique. We offer complimentary case evaluations to folks who feel that they have been retaliated against for being a whistleblower," said Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/ani-akopyan/) and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

