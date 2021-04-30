Closing of Emergency ELIEAP

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced that today, Friday, April 30, 2021, is the last day to apply for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP).

To be eligible for ELIEAP, a past-due heating bill or termination notice is required. Eligibility is also based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Households must also meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. Any income received from Social Security or Veterans Administration will be excluded.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for ELIEAP Fiscal Year 2021 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for ELIEAP.

Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices. Due to COVID-19, the face-to-face requirement has been waived. Completed applications should be hand-delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A copy of the past-due bill or termination notice must be submitted with the application.

A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx .