WOMEN IN THE LIFE TELEVISION SERIES
The Tatum Studios and Donna4film Productions Collaboration
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tatum Studios in conjunction with Donna4film Productions announced it is in development on a new franchise series Women In The Life.
The series will begin in Atlanta, with talks of including Miami, NYC, and Houston. Barbara
Tatum and Donna D. Davis both Full Sail Alumni are excited to partner and produce
this series.
“We are currently super excited about this project shining a light on the lifestyles of
some of the professionals in the LGBTQI community. The feedback we have received
on this project is amazing,” says Barbara Tatum Executive Producer, Show Creator and
CEO of Tatum Studios.
“I’m looking forward to sharing the voices of some women in the LGBTQI community
that do not often get a platform. But really I‘m looking forward to disproving some of
the stereotypes and misconceptions of women that identify with the LGBTQI lifestyle”
says Donna D. Davis, Executive Producer at Donna4film Productions. “I’m proud to be
a part of the production family bringing this project to life.”
The “Women In The Life” franchise follows a group of successful women, highlighting
friendships and providing a fascinating social matrix that draws the viewer to bond with
the women of the show. The Executive Producers Barbara Tatum and Donna D. Davis
come from the new school of female filmmakers shaking up the industry.
Tatum Studios: An independent film studio assembled by creative business
professionals with a common goal of producing quality content. Tatum Studios prides
itself on developing and supporting the indie filmmaking community.
Donna4film Productions: This award-winning independent production company
specializes in stories of urban enlightenment and power. Writer, Director Donna D.
Davis weaves her passion for stories of humanity and inclusion into a style that powers
the heartbeat of her projects.
Barbara Tatum
Tatum Studios
+1 470-331-8016
