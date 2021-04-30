Maropost and timetoreply Partner to Bring Marketing Automation and Analytics Together
Analytics together Companies Will Close the Loop Between Marketing, Sales and Customer TeamsTORONTO, CANADA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maropost, a leading marketing automation platform provider, has formed a partnership with timetoreply, which provides businesses with analytics into how quickly, and effectively their remote or office-based revenue teams are responding to their emails. The synergies between the two companies will close the loop for their clients between their marketing, sales and customer teams.
Maropost maximizes revenue and engagement for customers with its cloud-based multi-channel marketing automation platform. timetoreply’s products ensure that sales teams respond quickly and don’t drop leads and that customer teams build responsive and efficient relationships with their customers. timetoreply’s email data analytics can now be pushed to Maropost, whose platform allows businesses to see metrics such as email volume, reply time and contact rates.
Businesses can also receive real time alerts to make sure teams never miss an email from a customer group or a Maropost campaign lead.
“We're big fans of Maropost. They have a fantastic platform and a great team,” said Howard Moodycliffe, CEO of the United Kingdom-based timetoreply. “We see a great opportunity to add real time reporting on sales and customer related emails, such as volumes, response times, contact rates and times to close or resolve conversations. Marketing, sales and customer teams need to work more closely than ever these days, and our two platforms will go a long way to supporting that.”
Moodycliffe added that by combining real time data generated by different teams with the advanced automation and segmentation capabilities provided by the Maropost platform, clients will be able to segment, personalize and automate multi-channel email campaigns.
“It has been incredible working with Howard and his team at timetoreply over the past couple months as we worked to solidify this partnership, creating alignment on customer need and fit and creating a go-to market education, said Ross Andrew Paquette, the founder and CEO of Maropost. “We are very excited to showcase this partnership to our customers and work together with timetoreply to bring business email analytics that drive revenue decisions. Together we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers and future customers.”
About timetoreply
timetoreply is the market leader in business email analytics for sales and customer teams. Our products ensure sales leads get responded to quickly and that they do not get missed, and that our customers’ teams build responsive and efficient relationships with their own customers. timetoreply’s products work with any email client, are rapid to deploy and require no training or change to workflow.
For more information, visit www.timetoreply.com
About Maropost
Maropost is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that helps Business-to-Consumer (B2C) companies acquire, engage and convert prospects and customers across multiple channels (e.g., email, social, web, mobile). Marketers can quickly create complex customer journeys, send targeted messages and optimize their campaigns. Many of Maropost’s features are automated, allowing marketers to focus on more strategic needs.
For more information, visit maropost.com.
