Current Press releases

Porsche is electrifying its managers Strategic changeover of company cars to partially and fully electric vehicles

Stuttgart . The management of Porsche is setting a good example: with immediate effect, managers who are entitled to a company car are consciously switching to the all-electric Taycan and plug-in hybrid models. Thanks to attractive offers, an increasing number of employees who are entitled to lease vehicles are also deciding in favor of corresponding models. This is having noticeable effects on the Porsche vehicle fleet: by the end of this year, the share of sports cars that are exclusively battery-powered or equipped with plug-in hybrid technology will double to around 50 per cent.

Porsche is continuing to pursue a three-pronged drive strategy consisting of efficient combustion-engine cars, plug-in hybrids and all-electric sports cars. The same also applies to the company car fleet. This means that managers still have the option of choosing a model line that is available exclusively with combustion engines – such as the iconic 911 sports car. However, with the development of synthetic fuels (eFuels), Porsche is already working on also permitting practically carbon-neutral operation of gasoline engines in the future.

“ Porsche would like to become the most sustainable brand for exclusive and sporty mobility,” says Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board for Human Resources at Porsche . “It is therefore logical for us to extend our electric offensive to include company cars and the employee leasing program. With our employees as authentic ambassadors of electric mobility, we can contribute to even greater sustainability.”

With currently five plug-in hybrid variants in the Cayenne and Panamera model lines and eight versions of the all-electric Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo , company car drivers can choose from an extensive range of efficient and powerful sports cars. The changeover will take place at the next vehicle swap. This normally takes place after 15 months. Like for the sports cars with combustion engine, managers who are entitled to a company car will also receive a fuel card for their fully and partially electric vehicles – in this case a charging card.

Parallel to this changeover in its own fleet, Porsche is investing in establishing a global charging network: an internal high-power charge park with six DC charging stations went into operation just a few days ago at the Zuffenhausen location. Porsche employees can charge their electric vehicles there with up to 350 kW. The sports car manufacturer already opened the most powerful fast-charging park in Europe at its production location in Leipzig in February 2020. This includes six internal fast-charging points. With Porsche Destination Charging, at least 7,500 additional charging points are to be available worldwide by 2025.

Porsche will invest more than 15 billion euros in electric mobility, digital transformation and sustainable production by 2025. The company expects that half of the Porsche models delivered will be electrified in 2025. In Europe, a good third of customers already order their Porsche with electric or partially electric drive. It is forecast that this figure will even increase to more than 80 per cent worldwide in 2030. Porsche is also the first car manufacturer to set itself the goal of being carbon-neutral throughout the entire value chain by 2030.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

Model Range Taycan : combined power consumption 29.4 – 26.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 0 g/km Panamera plug-in hybrid models: combined fuel consumption 2.8 – 2.0 l/100 km, combined power consumption 22.8 – 17.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 63 – 47 g/km Cayenne plug-in hybrid models: combined fuel consumption 3.3 – 2.4 l/100 km, combined power consumption 23.5 – 21.6 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 76 – 56 g/km

4/30/2021