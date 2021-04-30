Coway Names Grammy Nominated BTS Brand Ambassadors
Korean boy band to collaborate with global home appliance powerhouse Coway USALOS ANGELES, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Coway USA, the global leader in water and air purifiers, announced that it has named BTS, the world famous, Grammy nominated group, as brand ambassadors. BTS, a seven-member South Korean boy band managed by Big Hit Entertainment, is also known as the Bangtan Boys. With a huge social media presence, they are renowned for appealing to diverse audiences.
The strategic collaboration has rolled out on a number of digital platforms to share unique events and the exciting alliance with their combined dedicated, worldwide fan base. The innovative friendship and sponsorship fits with Coway USA’s mission to enhance the lives of its customers. In this case, Coway USA and BTS are not only co-promoting music, but are also both committed to health, happiness and global goodwill.
“We are so pleased to share our products with both our customers and the fans of BTS,” said Head of Marketing for Coway, Mani Shim. “Our company is dedicated to giving our customers the best products with cutting edge design as people rely on all of the unique features and health benefits for clean water and air. This year as we look forward to a 2021 filled with optimism and normalcy, Coway USA is expanding our brand’s reach by joining forces with the star power of BTS.”
The company is planning numerous events to be promoted through innovative digital marketing campaigns. Shim added, “Our collaboration positions Coway USA and BTS to reach a much bigger customer pool. We are both winners—BTS has recognition on the world stage for its prestigious Grammy nomination and Coway has won numerous awards from design competitions in many countries including the USA, Germany, South Korea and Japan.”
Promotional content for Coway USA’s innovative products starring BTS will be rolled out on digital platforms. In addition to the BTS project, the company also has future plans to join efforts on exciting new projects with more of Big Hit Entertainment’s artists.
Coway USA offers the best in water and air purifiers to its residential and commercial customers. Thousands of businesses and residences use Conway’s products. Clean air and water are essential for people working at home as well as for those who are spending time back in the office. Employers want to promote the health of their employees, and parents want the best quality air and water for their families.
Coway USA is a global life solutions company with major emphasis on state-of-the-art technology and R&D. In fact, Coway has the world’s biggest R&D presence in the water purifying industry and generates roughly $2.5 billion dollars in revenue per year. Established in Korea in 1989, Coway is a leading environmental home appliances company, designing innovative home appliances such as water and air purifiers. The company is extending its global reach to markets concerned with clean living environments.
With the best environmental home appliances, Coway USA is pleased to put its efforts into recycling. It cares about global warming and preventing environmental loss. In 2019 Coway contributed to global conservation efforts by recycling 5996 tons of plastic.
For more information go to https://coway-usa.com/
END
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here