The Dead Daisies Kick Off Live Shows With “Get Out Of The House” US Dates

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You’ve all been cooped up for long enough now and most of you won’t have been to a live show for quite a while! So by June 23rd, it will definitely be time to Get Out Of The House and ROCK!
The Dead Daisies will be dusting off the cobwebs playing a series of Warm Up dates where they finally get to showcase the bands new line-up who are eager to perform their first new music for fans since 2018!
“We couldn’t play for you in 2020 and we’re really looking forward to seeing you in June/July for our Get Out Of The House shows and then hit as many stages around the world as possible throughout the rest of the year. Love is the answer & music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together.” - Glenn Hughes
With more dates planned, but yet to be locked in due to covid restrictions, the band hope to immediately follow up with more shows in the UK, US, Japan, Canada, Russia and Europe over the summer, autumn and winter months...
And much more is on the horizon: Fans in Australia and South America need not worry: The Dead Daisies will be coming for you in 2022 – you can count on it!!
With Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), it’s now a leaner four-piece outfit that has brought a new urgency and vigour to their overall sound and vibe. With Tommy Clufetos on the drums (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath), the powerful and complimentary fretwork of guitar virtuoso Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), and the solid rhythm guitar foundation of David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix), Glenn's primal rhythms have supercharged the bands front line with rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity.
The album - Holy Ground – was recorded by Producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the South of France and released in January 2021 to critical acclaim.
Stay tuned for the new single version of LIKE NO OTHER featuring Tommy Clufetos on drums, Music Video, Mobile Game and more Tour announcements on May 7th.
The band also recently launched their own radio show called ‘LIVE FROM DAISYLAND’ in partnership with MONSTERS OF ROCK RADIO, one of the world’s leading digital rock radio stations airing 3PM LA Time every Wednesday.
So get ready to turn everything up, Get Out of Your House and come’n’ ROCK with us.
DON’T MISS IT!
Link to Tour Page: https://thedeaddaisies.com/getoutofthehouse
GET OUT OF THE HOUSE DATES
June 23 Boca Black Box - Boca Raton - Florida
June 25 The Mercy Lounge - Nashville - Tennessee
June 26 The Signal - Chattanooga - Tennessee
June 30 The Token Lounge - Detroit - Michigan
July 02 The King Of Clubs - Columbus - Ohio
July 03 Diamond Concert Hall - Louisville - Kentucky
July 07 The Music Factory - Battle Creek - Michigan
July 09 The Eclectic Room - Angola - Indiana
July 10 Blue Note - Harrison – Ohio
*Band on stage 9PM
