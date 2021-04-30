Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Life Coach, Self-Help Expert Amber Lee Forrester Hosts Multi-generational Mother’s Day Retreat to Morocco For WOC

The “Mom, Me, & Morocco” 7-day curated experience will host women from across the United States at Jnane Tamsna, a Black, Woman-Owned Hotel in Marrakesh

While we take heed to the concerns of travel, we also recognize our mental & social needs. This trip has given us much to look forward to & at the top of the list is quality time with loved ones.”
— Amber Lee Forrester
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of celebrating women and fostering familiar multigenerational relationships, Certified Positive Psychology-based Life Coach Amber Lee Forrester is hosting over 30 women and girls of color in Marrakesh, Morocco for the trip of a lifetime. The magical experience themed “Mom, Me & Morocco,” is a Mother’s Day retreat, May 4-10, 2021.

The group will enjoy a curated, cultural explosion of experiences including visits to the medinas, museums, gardens; camel rides in the desert, heart-to-heart talks, group photoshoots, and a closing night royalty-themed Mother’s Day Gala Dinner.

After hearing countless stories of women who felt isolated, lonely, and many who had not seen their mothers and families during the pandemic, Forrester, founder of the Quartz Wellness Collective, partnered with co-host Meryanne Loum-Martin, owner of Jnane Tamsna, a 5-star boutique hotel where the group will lodge, to offer the much-needed getaway. The co-hosts have cautiously and carefully planned transportation and activities that will adhere to the country’s COVID-19 guidelines. Guests will have an opportunity to support a Black, woman-owned hotel, and other minority-owned and operated businesses during a time when they need it most.

“COVID has taken a toll on our minds, bodies, careers, and well-being. While we recognize and take heed to the concerns of traveling during a pandemic, we also recognize our mental, social, emotional, and spiritual needs. This trip has given us so much to look forward to, and at the top of the list is spending quality time with loved ones.” -Amber Lee Forrester, Founder, Quartz Wellness Collective

The group will be capturing footage and photos of its experience. Media outlets interested in featuring content are welcomed to email pr@quartzwellnesscollective.com. To learn more about this trip visit, bit.ly/MMM2021.

About Quartz Wellness Collective
The Quartz Wellness Collective is a community-based personal growth and development organization that provides life-enhancing programs, coaching, experiences, and products for purpose-driven people and organizations who seek optimal living, fulfillment, and well-rounded well-being. Our holistic framework is based on the seven dimensions of wellness and designed to guide individuals and organizations to flourish by taking a science-based approach to personal growth for positive social impact and success. While the Quartz Wellness Collective programming, services, and products are delivered to a diverse audience, we are most passionate about uplifting, educating, and equipping communities of color to thrive.

Welcome to the Jnane Tamsna

