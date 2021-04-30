Nighttime full closure of Kalanianaole Highway between Hanauma Bay and the Halona Blow Hole Lookout on May 6 through May 7, for filming

Main, News Posted on Apr 29, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that all lanes will be closed on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Hanauma Bay and the Halona Blow Hole Lookout from 7 p.m. on Thursday night, May 6, 2021, through 5 a.m. on Friday morning, May 7, 2021, for filming.

Intermittent traffic control, where traffic in both directions is held for less than five minutes at a time, may occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 6 to prepare for the full closure.

Motorists will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street while the closure is in effect (see attached map below). Detour signs and special duty officers will be placed at key intersections to facilitate traffic flow and safety through the area. Residents who reside along the detour route should expect an increase in traffic and possible congestion during the closure of Kalanianaole Highway.

City and County of Honolulu parks and beaches along the route will also be closed when the roadway is shutdown. The start of the closure was coordinated to minimize inconvenience for those going to Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and the Koko Head Shooting Complex.

To stay up-to-date on planned lane closures for state roadways, visit http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork

