Announcing the LEED for Homes v4 compliant Smart Aquastat Control 3

Smart Aquastat Control 3 for LEED

Easily solves the complex problem of LEED for Homes v4 compliance for hot water recirculation systems.

The LEED compliant Smart Aquastat Control 3 is the simplest way to implement a LEED compliant hot water recirculation system in a commercial or residential project.” — David Lehrian, President at Leridian Dynamics, Inc.

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leridian Dynamics, Inc. today announced the LEED for Homes v4 compliant Smart Aquastat Control 3, a flow activated pump controller that turns any hot water recirculation pump into an “on demand” recirculation pump, resulting in significant energy and water savings.

The LEED compliant Smart Aquastat Control 3 uses a single temperature sensor to measure the temperature of the water returning in the recirculation loop. It turns the pump off when the temperature increases by 10F degrees, has run for more than 5 minutes or reaches a temperature of 105F. The controller is smart phone configurable and the app also allows the user to view the temperature sensor and flow meter data in real-time via the app’s “Live Data”TM feature.

“The LEED specification has been used for over a decade to encourage energy and water efficient designs in commercial and residential projects. Builders and home owners alike are seeing the benefits in tax credits and energy cost savings” says David Lehrian, President at Leridian Dynamics, Inc. “The LEED compliant Smart Aquastat Control 3 is a simple way to add to this benefit.”

Features and benefits of the LEED for Homes v4 compliant Smart Aquastat Control 3 include.

• Supports LEED certification of the home hot water recirculation system.

• Works with any type of water heater and recirculation pump to provide “on demand” hot water.

• Easy DIY installation for new or existing recirculation systems

• Implements “Live Data”TM which allows users to see the water flow and temperature data real time via the smart phone app making configuration easy.

The LEED for Homes v4 compliant Smart Aquastat Control 3 is available starting 4/30/2021, starting at $209.95. For more information on the Smart Recirculation Control 3, visit https://www.smartrecirculationcontrol.com.

About Leridian Dynamics, Inc.: Leridian Dynamics, Inc. is an electronics design and manufacturing company located in Watsonville, CA and founded in 2015. They specialize in microprocessor control and data collection applications.