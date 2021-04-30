ATG NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ATTORNEY GENERAL JOINS A COALITION OF 41 ATTORNEYS GENERAL URGING CONGRESS TO PROVIDE ADEQUATE FUNDING FOR THE LEGAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Newsroom Posted on Apr 29, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors joined 41 Attorneys General in signing a letter to Congress in support of continued funding for the Legal Services Corporation (LSC).

“Since 1974, LSC funding has provided vital and diverse legal assistance to low-income Americans including victims of natural disasters, survivors of domestic violence, families facing foreclosure, and veterans accessing earned benefits. Today, LSC also provides essential support for struggling families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the single largest funder of civil legal aid in the United States, LSC-funded programs touch every corner of our country with more than 800 offices and a presence in every congressional district,” reads the letter.

“The Legal Services Corporation serves an important function in our justice system by assisting those who have limited access to legal services,” said Attorney General Connors. “Funding for the LSC is critical to ensure those in need receive competent legal assistance, especially during this difficult time. For these reasons, I urge Congress to continue funding this vital program.”

LSC also supports collaboration between legal aid organizations and private firms and attorneys. LSC provides federal funding to over 130 nonprofit legal aid programs which provide services to people in need. The letter was addressed to the leadership of the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations and their respective subcommittees.

Joining Attorney General Connors on the letter submitted through the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) are Attorneys General of Alaska, American Samoa, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A copy of the U.S House of Representatives and Senate letters.

# # #