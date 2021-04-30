CAR WASHES THAT WILL CHANGE THE LIFE OF LOCAL FAMILY
Quick Quack hosts a fundraiser at the new location in Midvale and gives free car washes to the community!
The story of the Smith family warmed our hearts, and we are hopeful that we will help raise money for Wyatt and his family.”MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Quick Quack Car Wash prepares to kick off its grand opening with 12 days of free car washes, they will first help a local family raise money to help with mounting medical bills and other everyday expenses by providing free car washes with donations. The preview fundraiser will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Midvale location on 7073 South Bingham Jct. Blvd (Across from Mavericks and Top Golf) and will benefit the Smith family.
— Travis Kimball
At only four months old, Wyatt Smith has already been through multiple surgeries and hospital stays. Born with several heart defects, his mom, Cheyenne Smith, takes him to weekly doctor’s appointments to treat his heart condition and has been unable to work as she is taking care of her son. With medical expenses piling up, they’ve struggled to pay for some expenses.
“Our mission at Quick Quack is to change lives for the better. For every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations," said Travis Kimball, Co-Founder/Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “The story of the Smith family warmed our hearts, and we are hopeful that we will help raise money for Wyatt and his family.”
Customers that donate during the fundraiser will receive a free car wash and preview the wash before the official opening on May 5. Quick Quack will match the donations made during the preview fundraiser and present a check to the Smith family during the grand opening celebration.
The grand opening celebration will kick off on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The event includes a chance to win a year of free car washes and 12 days of free car washes. The first 100 cars in line on May 5 will also receive a prize bag and a breakfast item in addition to their free car wash. Five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes!
“The big giveaway will kick off our 12 days of free car washes,” said Dallas Hakes, Partner at Quick Quack Car Wash. “Customers can visit our location in Midvale and receive the top wash package for free!”
The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, May 5, 2021, through Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Midvale. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the (Lucky Duck) Best wash for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership package for only $9.99 for the first month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for free, self-service vacuums and unlimited carwash memberships. Don’t Drive Dirty!™ For more information, visit Quick Quack’s website at www.dontdrivedirty.com.
