Prince William and Kate pictures mark 10-year marriage ceremony anniversary

The couple, who married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, released the portraits on Wednesday ahead of their anniversary on Thursday.

The photographs were taken at Kensington Palace, in London, this week by the photographer Chris Floyd, who shared them on Instagram.

Floyd said he had recently visited Cambridge, eastern England, for the first time and that by “astonishing coincidence” on that same day he was asked to photograph the couple to commemorate their anniversary.

“It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer,” Floyd wrote on Instagram, wishing the couple a “happy anniversary.”

The couple also shared a video on Twitter to mark their anniversary, writing that they were "enormously grateful" for the support they had received over the past decade. William and Catherine's star-studded ceremony 10 years ago was attended by around 1,900 guests and watched by millions across the world.

