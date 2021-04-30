Zavikon Launches Recruitment Firm for Disabled and Neurodivergent Job Candidates
Zavikon pioneers recruitment services that support employers to hire people with disabilities and those who are neurodivergent as part of their D&I initiatives.
Our mission is to build a bridge to disability inclusion in the workplace by placing skilled talent into meaningful careers — and ensure they succeed”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zavikon, founded by Milestones Visionary Employer Award winner Rebecca Beam, announced the launch of its recruitment, career coaching, workplace readiness, and job accommodation identification services. The company’s unique offering helps employers recruit people with disabilities and neurodivergent talents to promote diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workplace.
— Rebecca Beam
On the company’s specific focus on neurodivergent candidates, Ms. Beam said, “We realize that employers are ready to hire people with both visible and invisible disabilities as part of their D&I efforts. Yet, they don’t know where to look or how to accommodate them for success. We go beyond helping candidates find a job with interview preparation and coaching. We also help their employers and co-workers overcome apprehension of working with people who are diverse through ongoing education and hands-on support.”
Before founding Zavikon, Ms. Beam had over two decades of experience in technology and recruitment. She was a founding advisory member and shareholder to MindSpark, Inc. a firm who trains and employs adults on the autism spectrum as IT consultants.
According to a recent Accenture report, 15.1 million people of working age live with disabilities in the U.S. If companies embrace disability inclusion, they will gain access to a new talent pool of over 10.7 million people. The GDP could get a boost up to $25 billion if just 1% more of persons with disabilities joined the U.S. labor force.
“We aim to change the unemployment and underemployment outcomes for individuals who are underserved. Our mission is to build a bridge to disability inclusion in the workplace by placing skilled talent into meaningful careers — and ensure they succeed,” Ms. Beam concluded.
About Zavikon
Founded by 2019 Milestones Visionary Employer Award winner Rebecca Beam, Zavikon pioneers recruitment services for individuals with disabilities and neurodivergent candidates and employers who want to hire these talents as part of their D&I efforts. Besides placing talents in a meaningful careers, Zavikon provides ongoing support for both employees and employers through its education and career coaching services to ensure a successful employment relationship. For more information, visit zavikon.net or call 833-928-4566.
