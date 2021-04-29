Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
High US army intelligence official says Russian army poses an ‘existential risk’ to the US

“The Russian military is an existential threat to the United States,” Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing about worldwide threats.

Berrier said the country’s military is being used to maintain influence over states “along its periphery, compete with US global primacy and compel adversaries who challenge Russia’s vital national interests.”

“Moscow continues to invest in its strategic nuclear forces, in new capabilities to enhance its strategic deterrent, and that places the US homeland at risk,” Berrier said.

Berrier’s comments come as tensions between Russia and the US remain high. The US unveiled sanctions against Moscow earlier this month over its interference in the 2020 US presidential election, the SolarWinds cyberattack and its ongoing occupation and “severe human rights abuses” in Crimea.

President Joe Biden told a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night that Russia’s “actions will…

