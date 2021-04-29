That’s because it has been a month for the record books as the nation has already seen its frostiest April ever and is inching closer to what will likely be one of the driest Aprils on record.

As of April 28, London had only recorded .28 inches (7.2 mm) of rainfall for the entire month, nearly all of it falling on the 28th. However, this remains well below its April average of 1.34 inches (34 mm) of rainfall. The lack of rain hasn’t just been isolated to London, a city known for its gloomy conditions. In southern England, the monthly rainfall has only amounted to 7% of normal, while Wales hasn’t fared much better, recording just 12% of its monthly rainfall average.

Head north to the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, and you’ll only find .35 inches (9 mm), or just 22% of the average rainfall for the entire month of April. As a result, according to the UK Met Office, the nation is experiencing one of its driest April’s on record. See if rain is in the forecast

As of April 22, the national…

Read Full Story

The post April climate information are being shattered throughout the UK because of dry climate appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.