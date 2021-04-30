The P2P Life Reimagines Transformative Experiences and Travel with Passion and Purpose
The P2P Life Logo
Camille Jocsak and Randi Winter Co-Founders of The P2P Life, Reimagine Transformative Experiences, Events and Travel with Passion and Purpose to reflect changing global priorities
The P2P Life, founded by Camille Jocsak & Randi Winter, integrate Travel, Events, and Media Teams including collaborative experts for "WOW" Life Experiences.
The P2P Life recognizes the complexity of our lives ...and reimagines them exclusively for you- one experience, adventure, event, story, meal, and dream, at a time...long before a suitcase is packed.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Camille Jocsak and Randi Winter met at a travel industry event, the connection, shared passions, values, and mutual respect was a perfect match to lay the foundation for The P2P Life www.thep2plife.com, integrating their existing companies and brands to reflect global changing priorities. (Planned 2 Perfection Limited an International Event and Fundraising Planning Company, Paradise 2 Perfection Travel, and Passionate Travel, as well as co-founding Travel with a Cause, Cruise with a Cause, P2P Weddings, and P2P Luxe Life Media.)
— Randi Winter and Camille Jocsak
"The P2P Life recognizes the complexity of living our lives and fulfilling our dreams in personalized, authentic, and safe ways and as curators of life experiences. Our vision of expanding access to expert, deep and inspiring content is integrated seamlessly through these various divisions and media channels. Their ever-growing, diverse team of passionate travel and event planning professionals, along with expert collaborators across a broad professional spectrum, strives to make a difference in the world. Their goal is to curate the world's most unique experiences and reimagine them as exclusively for you, like your fingerprint- one experience, adventure, event, story, meal, and dream, at a time. This holistic approach brings more meaningful experiences to their passionate and discerning clientele in concert with their global travel partners. They know that the real "WOW! Factor" lies in the understanding, planning, and execution long before a suitcase is packed" cofounders Randi Winter and Camille Jocsak elaborate.
The parent company, Planned 2 Perfection Limited, is an award-winning International Fundraising and Event Consulting business, founded by Camille Jocsak, CTC, over 3 decades ago. They are experts in designing, developing, coordinating, and managing all types and sizes of events globally and across a wide range of organizations. Their client-focused services and ability to develop and manage strategies help strengthen the fundamental elements for every event achieving the highest levels of client success. including corporate, non-profit, lifestyle, and social celebrations.
With passion and purpose, their team has travelled extensively, to bring firsthand knowledge of what to expect. Paradise 2 Perfection is an affiliate of Travel Edge, one of the world's finest luxury travel networks. The P2P Life collaborates with top companies and partners that are diverse, inclusive, and committed to leaving a positive footprint in the world for future generations.
As businesswomen, entrepreneurs, and mentors, Camille and Randi always look ahead for ways to enhance client experiences while making a positive mark on the world. They believe we should all “let our passions be our guides”.
Camille Jocsak is an award-winning International Event & Wedding Planner and Certified Global Travel Specialist. Camille shares her expertise on the Travel Edge Trendsetter Committee: Diversity, Advisory Board for the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals (IADWP), World Romance Travel Conference-Love Mexico, International Live Events Association (ILEA), Canadian Society of Professional Event Planners (CANSPEP), Women's Speaker's Association (WSA), International Travel Writers Alliance and many non-profit organizations.
Randi Winter brings over 4 decades as a travel and luxury specialist in inspired pursuits, a travel writer, and author, dedicated to making a difference in the world through Travel with a Cause philanthropic projects. Born in New York and a dual citizen living in Vancouver, Canada, she has served on multiple boards and committees for non-profits in both countries and, travel writers. She has facilitated and consulted on travel, humanitarian projects, films, and books. She co-founded Diabetes and Me, providing education, professional and peer-to-peer support for newly diagnosed Type 1 Diabetic families, and co-authored Team Helping: Type 1 Diabetes. She is a co-author in Pursuit:365 just released on International Women’s Day.
They are proud of their growing team, proficient in several languages, with roots in different cultures, and sensitive to different abilities. Our entire team has proudly achieved additional certification as Certified Accessible Travel Advocates. Paramount to their success, is an open, collaborative, and respectful ease between specialists, suppliers, and clients, who quickly become friends. Their tagline, You Dream, We Plan...2 Perfection remains timely and central to transparent dialogue and collaborative partnerships in the ongoing pursuit of quality of life. The P2P Life.
Randi Winter
The P2P Life
+1 778-697-3965
randi@thep2plife.com