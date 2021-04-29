Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WyoLottoⓇ gives $1.15 million to Wyoming in quarterly transfer

April 29, 2021

WyoLotto officials announced its fourth quarter revenue transfer to the State of Wyoming is $1.15 million.

Each quarter, per state statute, WyoLotto transfers at least 75 percent of its revenue directly back to the state. The Wyoming State Treasurer then distributes those dollars to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties based on sales of WyoLotto products.

“We strive to always give as much as possible and exceed the 75 percent, which we do every quarter. This last quarter had exceptional sales because of high jackpots, which of course means we get to give back more to the state,” said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz.

WyoLotto started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, and brings the running total now to $22,692,522.

“One of the ways the lottery can increase giving back is through expanding our product portfolio with games that are not jackpot based,” Clontz said.

“So, we launched our new game 2by2 on March 14 to give Wyoming a daily game that is only a buck to play, and it has a set grand prize amount rather than a growing jackpot. So far, this game has been a big hit with our Wyoming players. We love that this game provides another fun way to play the lottery, and contributes to our mission of giving back,” Clontz added.

WyoLotto’s games are largely jackpot based, with the exception of Lucky For Life, and now, 2by2. Currently, WyoLotto offers:

  • Powerball, a draw game with a jackpot starting at $20 million, current jackpot is $116 million!
  • Mega Millions, a draw game with a jackpot starting at $20 million, current jackpot is $297 million!
  • Cowboy Draw, a Wyoming draw game with a jackpot starting at $250,000, current jackpot is $380,000!
  • Lucky For Life, a draw game with a grand prize of $1,000 a day for life!
  • 2by2, a draw game with a grand prize of $22,000 every day.

WyoLottoⓇ gives $1.15 million to Wyoming in quarterly transfer

