Attorneys General to Congress: Provide Adequate Funding for the Legal Services Corporation

Today, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) sent a letter to Congress in support of robust funding for the Legal Services Corporation (LSC). The LSC provides vital legal assistance to low-income Americans, including support for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The legal services provided by LSC organizations, such as Nebraska Legal Aid, are a critical element in ensuring that all Nebraskans have both access and quality legal representation in our Nebraska judicial system,” Attorney General Peterson stated. “Such access is a fundamental principle guaranteed by our Constitution.”

Nonprofit legal aid programs funded by the federal program provide services to nearly two million Americans annually. These legal aid organizations donate their time and skills to assist those in need.

The letter, led by Attorney General Peterson and Attorney General Racine from the District of Columbia Washington, concludes, “We thank you for your efforts to ensure continued funding for LSC. Please know that it makes a real difference in our communities.”