G20 Note On Environmentally Sustainable Investment For The Recovery

Publication Date:

April 29, 2021

Electronic Access:

Summary:

This Note prepared for the G20 Infrastructure Working Group summarizes the main finding of the IMF flagships regarding the role of environmentally sustainable investment for the recovery. It emphasizes that environmentally sustainable investment is an important enabler for a resilient greener, and inclusive recovery—it creates jobs, spurs economic growth, addresses climate change, and improves the quality of life. It can also stimulate much needed private sector greener and resilient investment.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2021/025

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

April 29, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513577913/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2021025

Pages:

8

