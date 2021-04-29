Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Molotov Cocktail) Offense: 300 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Arson Task Force, which includes members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and investigators from DC Fire and EMS announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Molotov Cocktail) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the 300 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:45 pm, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspect threw an ignited glass bottle containing a flammable liquid, commonly known as a Molotov Cocktail, at the victim’s feet. The bottle shattered causing burns to the victim’s shoe and lacerations to their leg. The suspect was apprehended by responding Third District officers. The victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 25 year-old Bernard McCutcheson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Molotov Cocktail) and Possession of a Destructive Device.