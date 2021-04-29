Senator Kane Applauds $45,000 Grant for Digital Literacy

Chester, PA – April 29, 2021 – Senator Kane today announced a $45,000 grant to expand digital literacy in Chester County. The grant, awarded as part of a $1.3 million investment for Digital Literacy and Workforce Development, will fund Full Circle Computing as they work directly with the Chester County Workforce Development Board to provide digital literacy for Chester County’s most affected population.

“The pandemic has made clear how important digital literacy is, and how much work we need to do to ensure the digital world is equitable and accessible,” said Senator Kane. “As the minority chair of the Communications and Technology Committee, equitable access to technology and digital resources has been my number one focus. I’m glad to see this grant going to support increasing digital literacy in Chester County’s underserved communities.”

More information about the grant program can be found here.

