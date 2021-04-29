New Website Simplifies Life Insurance Buying Process with Quote Tool
InsureSimpli provides instant quotes from the nation’s top life insurance companiesST. PETERSBURG, FLA., USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years in the insurance industry and motivated by misinformation about the business, Jesse Hunkins has created insuresimpli.com to provide unbiased information for people seeking advice about life insurance and retirement plans.
“I created the InsureSimpli agency and website to provide honest and transparent information about life insurance. Our aim is to offer a one-stop-shop for both straightforward, unbiased information and industry-leading policies that suit your needs and goals,” said Hunkins, the company’s founder and CEO.
The website has a series of tools that allows visitors to compare taxable investments with tax-deferred annuities, calculate the tax advantages of an annuity and calculate when people should begin saving for retirement. With the tool, a visitor to insuresimpli.com can also calculate how much life insurance a person needs for burial and final expenses.
In addition, the term life insurance quote tool provides instant quotes from the nation’s top life insurance companies.
InsureSimpli also has a page of commonly asked questions about insurance that provides valuable information to consumers. Categories covered are life insurance, annuities, final expenses and retirement.
According to Hunkins, life insurance can safeguard and enhance a family’s financial future in case of an early death. It can also help secure a more comfortable retirement when people leave the workforce, and offset the costs of long-term care of older adults.
Consumers don’t know, Hunkins said, that life term insurance is the most affordable way to cover yourself and your loved ones should tragedy strike. He said rates are as low as $12 to $18 a month for $250,000 in coverage.
Hunkins knows from personal experience the importance of locking in good rates at a young age. After finishing college, he began his career in the life insurance industry and made himself his first client, writing a small-term life insurance policy. Later, after a routine checkup, Hunkins was found to have high blood pressure and needed to be put on medication.
“If I had tried to get life insurance after I found out I had high blood pressure, my premium would have doubled or even tripled. I was in my mid-20s, and I know that most people my age would rather spend $100 on a Saturday night than spend $10 a month on life insurance. But from personal experience and mostly luck, I found out it’s important to lock in good rates while you’re young and healthy,” Hunkins said.
It’s also important to begin thinking about retirement investments at a young age, Hunkins said. Annuities are a popular investment option and insuresimpli.com goes into great detail about the differences among them.
“An annuity is a gift you start giving your future, retired self while you are younger and still working. It’s like building a nest egg for all the things you want to do when your time is your own,” Hunkins said. “As not everyone has a pension from their job or a diverse portfolio of stocks, an annuity is an opportunity to ensure that you have everything you need when you stop working. There are tax benefits, too.”
Hunkins encourages people to call his office (727-238-5024) for a personalized quote based on age, gender and other details, or to visit insuresimpli.com for unbiased retirement information and the easy-to-use life insurance quote tool.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here